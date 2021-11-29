Suicide prevention in the spotlight: Free help is available

The South African Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG) reported that there are 23 suicides and 230 serious attempts per day in South Africa. Surprisingly, the number of suicide cases in Gauteng increased by 90% from 695 cases to 1 325 cases during the 2019/2020 financial year.

The stats were revealed by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, who said the loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic was among the contributing factors that led to people ending their lives. Coincidently, the shocking stats were made public shortly after someone jumped to their death over the weekend at Sandton City. Emergency services responded to the scene immediately, but the individual was pronounced dead. While many people may ponder suicide at some point in their lives, SADAG claim that most choose to live because they gradually come to realise that the crisis is temporary and death is permanent.

On the other hand, SADAG also shared that, some people, perceive their dilemma as inescapable and feel an utter loss of control and helplessness.

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time and are thinking about suicide, know that there is help readily available to offer support in your time of need. These helplines, crisis lines, and suicide hotlines are often: free (0800 numbers), kept private and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Where to seek help if you or someone you know is suicidal or in need of emotional support: The SA Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG)

About: SADAG’s expertise lies in assisting patients and callers throughout South Africa with mental health queries. Call: 011 234 4837 or 0800 20 50 26 Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline

About: Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline provides emotional help to people in distress or in danger of suicide in South Africa. Call: 0800 70 80 90 Lifeline South Africa

About: Lifeline offers access to a 24-hour telephonic service that can assist people in addressing the psychological and social stresses and trauma that they are struggling to deal with. Call: 0861 322 322 Suicide Crisis Line

About: South Africa's Suicide Crisis Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to those in distress or in danger of suicide in South Africa. Call: 0800 567 567 Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit

About: Akeso’s mental health facilities are probably best described as an “emotional ER”, catering for individuals in psychological crisis. Call: 0861 435 787 Befrienders Bloemfontein

About: Befrienders Bloemfontein offers 24-hour emotional support to people who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Call: 0027 51 444 5000 Tears Foundation

About: TEARS Foundation provides access to crisis intervention, advocacy, counselling, and prevention education services for those impacted by domestic violence Call: 010 590 5920 Childline Toll-Free Crisis Line

About: Childline runs a national, 24-hour, toll-free telephone counselling service for children and adults would be far too unsafe or risky in person Call: 080 005 5555 Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Line 24 hour helpline