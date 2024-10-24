The importance of finding balance in a fast-paced world: Insights from TikTok's Grace Mondlana

In today’s fast-paced world, stress, body image issues and the constant scrolling through social media can take a serious toll on our mental and physical well-being. Platforms like TikTok, which often highlight unrealistic beauty standards and endless comparisons, have many people feeling overwhelmed.

On the flip side, they also turn to social media for wellness inspiration. Wellness, now more than ever, is becoming a big part of people's lives as they recognize the importance of looking after themselves - inside and out. To unpack the growing trend of wellness, especially on social media, Independent Media Lifestyle reached out to one of South Africa’s top content creators on “WellnessTok” to get her take on how wellness is evolving and why it's becoming such an important conversation for people of all walks of life. Grace Mondlana (@grace._mondlana), a rising star on TikTok, has been transforming how self-care and personal growth are seen in today’s fast-paced world.

Like many others, her journey into content creation began during the pandemic as she searched for a creative outlet. Whether it’s fitness routines, mental health tips or self-care practices, she shares how small changes can make a big impact in our daily lives. “My focus on self-care and wellness was inspired by my own struggles,” she shared, adding that the desire to help others feel less alone motivated her to share her experiences online.

As her TikTok community grew, Mondlana quickly learned that true wellness is about balance. “It’s not just about physical health, but mental and emotional well-being too,” she explained. This holistic approach is what led her to place more emphasis on community support and self-acceptance in her content. However, like many online creators, Mondlana has faced her fair share of online bullying and harsh comparisons. Mondlana’s escapes/Picture: Instagram “Staying grounded for me means leaning on my support system—friends and family who remind me of my worth and help keep things in perspective,” she said.

Mondlana also stressed the importance of focusing on her own journey, recognizing that everyone’s path is different. Her advice to anyone facing negativity online? “Stay true to yourself and focus on your strengths. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help when you need it. You don’t have to go through it alone, and staying focused on your own growth is key.” SA content creator Grace Mondlana. Picture: Instagram To protect her mental health, Mondlana made the decision to use TikTok’s Comments Filter feature to remove negative comments from her feed.

“I’ve learned not to take negative comments to heart,” she said. “I move on, and that helps me manage the pressures of being a public figure.” She also acknowledged the pressure to conform to certain beauty standards online. Despite this, she remains focused on promoting inner beauty and self-acceptance. “I handle the pressure by reminding myself and my audience that genuine well-being starts from within,” she said.

"Wellness is all about a holistic approach to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. It's about creating balance in all areas of life; mentally, emotionally and physically," she explained. Mondlana makes it a priority to care for her emotional well-being by staying connected to her purpose and passions, cultivating positive relationships and managing stress.

When it comes to sharing her life online, Mondlana believes in the power of vulnerability, but she is also careful about setting boundaries. “I openly share parts of my life, but I keep certain aspects, like my partner and family, private,” she explained. This balance has allowed her to connect authentically with her audience while still protecting her personal space. The most rewarding part of sharing her wellness journey, she says, is showing people that wellness is accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

“It’s about reminding others that we don’t have to carry heavy burdens alone,” she said. “Building a sense of community around wellness has been incredibly fulfilling, as it allows us to support and uplift one another.” “My goal is to share meaningful experiences that show anyone can incorporate self-care into their lives,” she said. Before she established her routine, Mondlana used to take time off work as a break.