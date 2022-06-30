Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 30, 2022

The latest edition of the IOL Health Magazine is all about your well-being and how to look after yourself, holistically

There’s also stories about the steps you need to take before you begin your well-being journey, how we need to become connected to our community again. Unsplash

Published 4h ago

A few weeks ago my heart broke as my favourite podcaster, Kid Fury of ‘The Read’, revealed he was suicidal.

I remember I was driving and had to stop.

I pulled to the side of the road because I started crying as he told listeners why we won’t be getting new episodes of “The Read” any time soon.

“I’m so tired,” he said, on the verge of tears. I was triggered. Triggered as I don’t think we have come to terms with what has been a rocky two years. We have kept going and tried to make sense of what I feel is a strange world.

It hit me that I was also tired. I think we all are.

It was his revealing how he needed to step away from everything, that inspired this issue of the IOL Health magazine. It’s all about holistic well-being and the stories we have in the magazine are to remind us of the important of our well-being.

IOL Health July 2022

One of my favourite stories in this issue is Marchelle Abrahams sharing her experience at The Wellbeing Summit for Social Change in Bilbao, Spain.

The summit forced her to look inward and to learn about herself and our collective humanity.

You will enjoy her conversation with Louisa Zondo, Riky Rick’s mother, who also spoke at the summit.

Louisa Zondo

There’s also stories about the steps you need to take before you begin your well-being journey, how we need to become connected to our community again and the spiritual travel destinations that will help to align our chakras.

You can read the magazine, here:

