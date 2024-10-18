The world's most relaxing song is making waves again: Can it really reduce stress by 65%?

In a fast-paced world where mental health challenges are on the rise, people are constantly searching for ways to manage stress and anxiety. One method that has resurfaced in popularity is the use of music therapy, particularly the claim that a specific song, Weightless by Marconi Union, can reduce anxiety by an impressive 65%.

This claim has recently made waves again, particularly on platforms like TikTok, where users share their experiences with the song. As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds, it’s a good time to explore why this track is trending again, the science behind it, and how music can play a role in managing stress and anxiety. The world's most relaxing song?

#relaxingmusic ♬ original sound - j_zerb @j_zerb What do you think about this??? #relaxingvideos In 2011, a British band, Marconi Union, collaborated with sound therapists from the British Academy of Sound Therapy to create what they dubbed "the world's most relaxing song." The track, Weightless, was designed to induce a deep state of relaxation, and it quickly gained attention for its calming effects. Research conducted by Mindlab International, specialists in neuroscience and consumer behaviour, tested the song on 40 participants.

Participants were asked to solve stressful puzzles while listening to various songs, and their physiological responses were monitored. The track, ‘Weightless’, was designed to induce a deep state of relaxation, and it quickly gained attention for its calming effects. Picture: PNW Production/pexels The results were staggering: Weightless reduced stress levels by 65%, outperforming all other tracks. Listeners experienced slower heart rates, reduced blood pressure, and lower breathing rates during the experiment. Why does weightless work?

The success of Weightless comes down to more than just a soothing melody. The song’s creators leaned into science when crafting the track, using sound engineering principles designed to relax the body and mind. Here’s how it works: 1. Tempo: The song begins at 60 beats per minute (BPM), which mirrors the average resting heart rate of an adult. Gradually, the tempo slows to 50 BPM, encouraging the listener's heart rate to sync with the music, and promoting a calm, relaxed state. 2. Entrainment: The song uses a technique known as entrainment, where the brain’s natural frequencies align with the song’s rhythms. This alignment can further deepen relaxation by helping the brain “tune in” to the calming tempo of the music.

3. Low frequencies and natural sounds: The track incorporates low-frequency sounds, soft tones, and natural elements like water and birdsong. These sounds are designed to evoke a sense of peace and connection to nature, tapping into our biophilic response—a natural human attraction to living things. 4. No repeating melody: The absence of a repeating melody allows the brain to let go of anticipation, which further reduces anxiety. The continuous, flowing nature of the music helps listeners stay in the moment rather than predict what comes next. Mixed reactions from listeners

With the rise of wellness trends on social media, Weightless has resurfaced on TikTok under the hashtag #wellnessTok, where users are sharing their personal experiences. However, not everyone reacts to the song in the same way. While some users found the music helpful for managing stress and anxiety, others had the opposite experience. A TikTok creator, @J_Zerb, shared a clip saying: "Honestly, I could use anything to help me with my stress and anxiety and so far it’s worked for me."

This sentiment echoed the original study’s findings, where many participants felt a tangible reduction in stress after listening. However, not all TikTokers agreed. @Sabella Farms commented: "No, that song increases my anxiety… didn't like it, had to turn it off." Similarly, @edwardtereapiihenry noted: "I'm not relaxed. I'm more anxious listening to that music."

These mixed reactions highlight the subjectivity of music. As Kathleen Howland, a professor of music at Berklee College of Music, noted in an interview with Psychiatrist.com: “Musical references are finely tuned, inherent to both education and experience. You can’t have just one piece of music that suits everybody.” Personal preference, culture, and individual emotional states all influence how a person reacts to any given piece of music. While Weightless may not work for everyone, the discussion around it brings attention to the broader issue of mental health, especially here in South Africa.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), over 30% of South Africans will experience a mental health disorder at some point in their lives. Anxiety and depression are among the most common, with millions of people struggling to manage these conditions daily. Globally, mental health is an escalating concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that nearly 1 billion people worldwide live with some form of mental health disorder.