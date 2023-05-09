TikToker shocks followers with payslips from various industries, with some earning up to R89K a month

If you've ever looked at your payslip and felt confused about what all the components mean, then you need to check out @liferesetwithboni, the South African TikToker who is making finances fun and easy to grasp with her content about payslips from various industries. Her approach has earned her a massive following, and her videos have become an invaluable resource for young South Africans learning about finances.

Boni's videos are entertaining and informative, and she has a knack for breaking down complicated financial concepts into digestible nuggets of information that most can relate to. Her videos on payslips from various industries have proved to be particularly popular, with viewers praising her for helping them understand their pay structures better. #doctorsoftiktok #doctor #medicalstudent ♬ original sound - Lifereset with Boni @lifereset_za Replying to @juniormsojahmabasa Medical Doctor Payslip #lifereset_za

In one of her videos, she showcases a retail payslip, explaining the components such as basic salary, overtime pay, and deductions. She then compares it to the payslip of a health-care worker, discussing the allowances and deductions that come with the job. In a screen shot of one of her videos shared on Twitter by @maryjaneexplore, the tweet reads: “There’s a lady on TikTok who shares payslips from different industries. Batho ba gola 😂😂😂 I don’t know what I'd do with R89 000 after deductions. Yho.” There’s a lady on tiktok who shares payslips from different industries. Batho ba gola 😂😂😂



I don’t know what I’d do with R89 000 after deductions. Yho — Mary-Jane Explores (@maryjaneexplore) May 7, 2023 The tweet generated a great deal of attention, with many people expressing their shock and awe at the hefty amounts of money detailed.

In a country where the average monthly salary in the formal sector is around R23 000, the figures displayed on some of LifeRest with Boni’s payslips may seem like a pipe dream to many South Africans. The comments on the tweet reveal the hopes and dreams of many citizens. LifeRest with Boni is a shining example of the power of social media to connect with audiences, share stories and experiences, and inspire people from all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/j4Em9c7Vps — Mary-Jane Explores (@maryjaneexplore) May 7, 2023 The comments on her videos show just how helpful people find her content.

One user, commenting on her video about the health-care payslip, said: “Thank you for this! I had no idea what all those deductions were for. You made it so much easier to understand.” Another user, commented on her video about the retail payslip, said: “I’ve been working in retail for years and I still didn't fully understand my payslip until I saw this. Thank you!" But on the real, how would you spend your R89 000 salary?

“I'm in shock I can't believe it🤨😂.” @Keitu_Mp18 wrote, commenting on @maryjaneexplore’s post., @bouga2 said: “I would hire a bodyguard for myself 😂😂😂😂.” @Gillian_Seetso said: “Some of the payslips leave me speechless.”