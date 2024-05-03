Tips on how to get your day off to a good start

How you start your morning sets the tone for the rest of your day. We’re all different and some are certainly not morning people. Some people wake up full of energy while others wake up grumpy.

However, we all have to get through the morning and how you get through it makes all the difference. Here’s what you can do in the mornings to help make your day run smoother. Wake up early Stop hitting the snooze button. To help ease into the day it helps to wake up a little bit earlier.

This prevents you from rushing which inevitably makes you feel stressed and puts you in a bad mood. Being up earlier gives you more time to do the things you have to do in the mornings like having breakfast and doing a bit of exercise. Don’t check your phone right away Avoid diving into emails, social media, or news first thing in the morning.

Give yourself time to wake up and focus on yourself before getting caught up in the outside world. Don’t check your phone the minute you wake up. Picture: Miriam Alonso / Pexels Eat a healthy breakfast Fuel your body with nutritious foods to give yourself energy and keep you feeling satisfied throughout the morning. Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling tired and irritable.

Exercise Whether it's a quick workout, yoga session, or a walk outside, getting your body moving in the morning can boost your mood and energy levels for the day ahead. Set intentions Take a few moments to think about what you want to accomplish or how you want to feel during the day. Setting intentions can help you stay focused and motivated.