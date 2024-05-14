Stress has become a part of our daily lives. It is a psychological and physiological response to a change in a situation that the body and mind find to be overwhelming. Whether you experience stress in the workplace or at home, how you manage is important.

Here are some tips on how to reduce and manage stress effectively. Exercise regularly Physical activity has been proven to reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being. Try to incorporate regular exercise into your routine, whether it's going for a walk, practising yoga, or hitting the gym.

Exercise helps to reduce stress. Picture: Klaus Nielsen / Pexels Practice relaxation techniques Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and progressive relaxation can help calm your mind and body. Incorporate these practices into your daily routine to reduce stress and anxiety. Maintain a healthy lifestyle Eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and staying hydrated are all important factors in reducing stress.

Avoiding excessive caffeine, alcohol, and tobacco can also help improve your overall well-being. Connect with others Social support is crucial in managing stress. Make time to connect with friends and loved ones, and seek support when needed.

Talking about your feelings and concerns can help alleviate stress and provide a sense of relief. Connect with friends. Picture: Elletakesphotos / Pexels Prioritise self-care Take time for yourself to engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Whether it's reading a book, taking a bath, or listening to music, self-care practices can help reduce stress and improve your mood.

Set boundaries Learn to say no to things that cause you unnecessary stress and prioritise your own needs. Setting boundaries in your personal and professional life can help reduce feeling overwhelmed and prevent burnout. Seek professional help If you find that stress is impacting your daily life and well-being, consider seeking help from a therapist or counsellor.