Tori Spelling has pals ‘worried sick’ about her radio silence

Tori Spelling’s friends are reportedly “worried sick” about the actress. The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress – who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with ‘Due South’ star Dean McDermott – is said to have sparked concerns by apparently going silent on her pals since her rumoured split from the 56-year-old actor.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick.” The outlet added Spelling’s family are also concerned as she’s believed to be staying at a $100-a-night (about R1 800) motel in the Los Angeles area with her five kids. Their insider added: “Dean is also taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels.

“He thinks that the kids should be at home and not motel hopping with Tori. He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.” It’s been reported Spelling’s decision to move into a $100-a-night motel with her five children reportedly has nothing to do with her rumoured split from McDermott. She was photographed leaving the humble accommodation in the Los Angeles area on July 8 in the wake of claims she has broken up with the star.

But a source told Us Weekly the actress booked rooms at the motel due to the ongoing mould issue in their marital home. The insider said: “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation. “They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mould problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Page Six had reported said Spelling “looked distraught” as she left the motel with her kids. She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an “extreme” mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues.

Spelling said in May the toxic fungus had been “slowly killing” her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer. The actress grew up living in a $165-million mansion owned by her late TV producer dad Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from stroke complications.

She had a bitter fall out with her family after she only got $800 000 of Aaron’s $500-million fortune. She faced another setback in June when McDermott posted then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage. He said online: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”