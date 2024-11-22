Transforming education: the role of teacher wellbeing in South Africa

Despite decades of democracy and transformation, South Africa remains home to one of the most unequal education systems in the world. While a small number of private and former "Model C" schools offer education on par with developed nations, most government-run schools face severe challenges.

These disparities place South Africa in the same bracket as nations like Ghana, Chad, Angola and Liberia. According to the 2024 Reading Panel report, a staggering 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning in any language. This statistic highlights the severe educational crisis and the urgent need for reform. The reality of inequality in education

While a handful of schools thrive with dedicated resources, trained teachers, and modern facilities, most government schools operate under immense strain. Overcrowded classrooms, outdated teaching materials, and a lack of psychosocial support services are just some of the daily challenges. These conditions are exacerbated by the socio-economic struggles many students face, such as poverty, crime and unemployment, which directly impact their ability to learn.

This unequal system creates immense pressure on South African teachers. The teaching profession, often romanticised as a noble and inspirational career, is anything but easy in these environments. Teachers are not only educators but also counsellors, role models, and community leaders. Unfortunately, this relentless responsibility, coupled with inadequate support, leads to widespread burnout and a worrying teacher attrition rate, particularly among younger educators.

The mental and emotional toll on teachers There is increasing recognition that attention must be paid to the wellbeing of teachers. Picture: Supplied Dr Rajandran Naidoo, Programme Head of the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), emphasises the importance of supporting teachers' mental and emotional well-being. He explained: “There is increasing recognition that attention must be paid to the wellbeing of teachers. These are professionals driven by a personal mission to make a difference in the lives of our children.

“In return, South African society must recognize the enormous value of those amongst us who are called to be teachers.” Naidoo highlights the daily struggles faced by South African teachers, including overcrowded classrooms, limited teaching resources, and a lack of specialised learning support. These challenges are compounded by the socio-economic issues faced by their students, creating a deeply stressful environment.

The power of positivity in teaching To address these challenges, SACAP recently hosted a webinar, “The Power of Positivity: Transforming Your Teaching Approach”, aimed at empowering South African teachers with tools to build resilience and inspire excellence. The webinar focused on integrating positive psychology into teaching, helping educators reconnect with their sense of purpose and find ways to manage stress effectively.

Dr Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner for Life Orientation at the Western Cape Education Department, was one of the guest speakers. He stressed the profound impact a single inspirational teacher can have: “An inspirational teacher can make a difference in the lives of thousands of South African children and youth over the course of their career. “As a well-organised classroom leader, the teacher sets the tone and creates an environment that is conducive to learning. They bring positive energy and a passion for lifelong learning which has the power to touch learners and set them on a path to change their stars.”

Prioritising teacher wellbeing Positive psychology, a key focus of the SACAP webinar, offers practical strategies for teachers to manage their mental and emotional health. Naidoo explains: “Positive psychology can help teachers at any stage of their careers focus on the deeper meaning of their purpose and help them connect to the very real impact that they can make on the lives of South African children.

“It encourages teachers to prioritise their mental wellbeing and physical health, whether through exercise, rest, or hobbies and personal interests.” Solutions for building resilience in teachers Given the immense challenges of South Africa’s education system, it is vital to provide teachers with the support they need. Here are some practical steps to build resilience and foster positivity among educators:

Positive psychology tips for teachers include: Focusing on strengths: Positive psychology encourages individuals to identify and draw on their personal strengths. For teachers, this means recognising what they do well, such as connecting with learners, creating lesson plans, or managing their classroom. When teachers focus on their strengths, it builds confidence and job satisfaction, reducing feelings of inadequacy and burnout.