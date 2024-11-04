Understanding year-end burnout: Causes and prevention strategies

This condition, often overlooked, can significantly impact your physical and mental health.

As the year draws to a close, a common phenomenon emerges: end-of-year burnout .

It’s characterised by feelings of exhaustion, stress, and a general lack of motivation, often stemming from the pressure to complete tasks, meet deadlines, and celebrate the holidays.

What causes year-end burnout?

Increased workload: The year-end often brings a surge in work, deadlines, and projects, leaving individuals feeling overwhelmed.

The year-end often brings a surge in work and deadlines. Picture: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels

Holiday stress: While the holiday season is meant to be joyful, it can also be a source of stress due to family gatherings, gift-buying, and travel plans.