Alanis Morissette is having “compulsive, obsessive thoughts” as a result of her postpartum depression.
The 45-year-old singer is battling the mental health condition for the third time following the birth of her son Winter in August, and has said that although she’s feeling “less depression” this time around, she is instead battling intense anxiety, as well as symptoms of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
Alanis - who also suffered depression after the births of her other two children, son Ever Imre, eight, and three-year-old daughter Onyx Solace - said: "This time around it's less depression, it's more anxiety and a little more of the compulsive, obsessive thoughts.”
The "Ironic" hitmaker - who has her children with her husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway - says her thoughts sometimes contain “images that are horrifying”, including the possibility of something happening to her loved ones.