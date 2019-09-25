Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex participate in surfing exercises at the Waves of Change NGO project at Monwabisi Beach. Picture: Henk Kruger/Pool via AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken about the stigma that continues to surround mental health. During their South African tour, Harry and Meghan paused to speak to journalists about mental illness and mental health while on a visit to Monwabisi Beach.

“No matter where you are,” said Duchess Meghan, “everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing.”

She added: “We are just trying to get people to talk about it. There is a bit of a consciousness crisis.’’

Harry has also spoken out about the importance of breaking the stigma.

"This Africa tour was always going to be fantastic," Harry shares of their first two days in Cape Town. "I love this place. And meeting the people, the energy, the fun, again the positivity, the optimism and the hope in the face of such incredible adversity."

“I think most of the stigma is around mental illness, we need to separate the two... mental health, which is every single one of us, and mental illness, which could be every single one of us.”

“But I think they need to be separated. The mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids and every single one of us have been through,” he added.

Harry first opened up about his own mental health two years ago when he revealed on Bryony Gordon's "Mad World" podcast for the Daily Telegraph that he almost suffered a "complete breakdown" as he tried not to think about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Earlier this month Harry also revealed new details about his Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey.

The series aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Harry also revealed that he is "very much still on my own path" when it comes to his mental health, adding: "What I have learned and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental well-being, how we look after ourselves and each other."