One thing about the internet, it will find you. Some people think that typing behind the face of anonymity gives them the power to say what they want, especially when trolling or bullying others.

It’s the reason why they have weird handles like @deeznuts_234 or @IAMthelord. But just like your real life, every time you go online and share little nuggets of interest, you’re leaving a digital footprint which makes it easy to be traceable. A TikToker who goes by the name @rxOrcist has an uncanny gift of uncovering the identities of online trolls.

And recently, her 2021 post went viral again. To show just how good she is, she went about digging up some dirt on a bully who had been targeting her for the past year. Referring to @beef_bailey, she said, “He finds comments that I’ve left on other people’s videos and begs for attention.”

She added that his comments towards her were always misogynistic, obsessive and threatening. The final straw was when he decided to call her a “coward a** b**ch.” What she did next can only be described as pure genius.

Using her stealth investigative skills, she brought up his licence plate he posted in a previous video and traced his vehicle to a dealership in Illinois where he bought it from. She then found the town that was on his delivery route and discovered his username was a play on words on his real name. After checking on his follow list, she hit jackpot and it led her to his Facebook page.

The name the page belonged to was Keith Daly. Fu*k around and find out is definitely a person! pic.twitter.com/8mxgvSZC3a — Copyrite (@Copyrite) July 11, 2023