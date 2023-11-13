WATCH: Her boss caught her sleeping on the job, now everyone wants to know if she was fired

You know that good nap where you tell yourself you’re just going to close your eyes for 10 minutes and it ends up being an hour? Sometimes it can be while sitting at your office desk or minding heavy machinery. Those are the best naps.

But for this poor woman who goes by the name Chelle on TikTok, her “little” work nap turned out to probably be one of the most traumatic events of her life. With the overlay caption stating, “My boss caught me sleeping on the job, I was so scared,” the video pans to Chelle sleeping on a reclined office chair. A hand comes out of nowhere to grab her and a shocked Chelle wakes up with blood-shot eyes.

Although Chelle didn’t explain what it is she does for a living, she did say that she was bored and tired, so decided to have some shut eye. What she obviously wasn’t expecting was her boss catching her sleeping on the job. Many TikTokers saw the funny side of the video, with one asking to see her boss’s face: “Sis we need to see the face behind the disturbance of peace.”

Others commented on the crazy look in her eyes when she was caught out: “The red eyes. That was def a deep sleep.” Interestingly enough, many were invested in the aftermath. What did her boss say? Was she fired? In a follow-up video, Chelle answered the burning question of whether she was still employed.