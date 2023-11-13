WATCH: Her boss caught her sleeping on the job, now everyone wants to know if she was fired

You know that good nap where you tell yourself you’re just going to close your eyes for 10 minutes and it ends up being an hour?
Sometimes it can be while sitting at your office desk or minding heavy machinery. Those are the best naps.
But for this poor woman who goes by the name Chelle on TikTok, her “little” work nap turned out to probably be one of the most traumatic events of her life.
With the overlay caption stating, “My boss caught me sleeping on the job, I was so scared,” the video pans to Chelle sleeping on a reclined office chair.
A hand comes out of nowhere to grab her and a shocked Chelle wakes up with blood-shot eyes.
@nanirochelle I be so bored and tired , what can i do 😭 this was dead ass scary tho #boss #sleeponthejob #sleeponthejob🤣 #caught #viralvideo #fyp ♬ original sound - Chelle
The video which was liked more than 1 million times and with more than 5K comments, instantly went viral, judging from her horrified reaction.
Although Chelle didn’t explain what it is she does for a living, she did say that she was bored and tired, so decided to have some shut eye.
What she obviously wasn’t expecting was her boss catching her sleeping on the job.
Many TikTokers saw the funny side of the video, with one asking to see her boss’s face: “Sis we need to see the face behind the disturbance of peace.”
Others commented on the crazy look in her eyes when she was caught out: “The red eyes. That was def a deep sleep.”
Interestingly enough, many were invested in the aftermath. What did her boss say? Was she fired?
In a follow-up video, Chelle answered the burning question of whether she was still employed.
@nanirochelle Replying to @RizzyReal #luxuryapartment #fyp #stillemployed ♬ original sound - Chelle
In the post, she can be seen clocking into her shift, and we’re guessing many breathed a sigh of relief when her access disk turned green, granting her access into the building.
Her answer was yes, “But forget this job... I’m getting me a better one.”
IOL Lifestyle