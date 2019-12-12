Researchers have identified a specific circuit in the brain that alters food impulsivity, creating the possibility scientists can someday develop treatment to address the problem of overeating.
Impulsivity, or responding without thinking about the consequences of an action, has been linked to excessive food intake, binge eating, weight gain and obesity, along with several psychiatric disorders including drug addiction and excessive gambling.
"There's underlying physiology in your brain that is regulating your capacity to say no to (impulsive eating)," said study lead author Emily Noble, Assistant Professor at University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences.