WATCH: Khloe Kardashian admits to going through difficult time while expecting her 2nd child

Khloe Kardashian went through a “difficult time” when she was expecting her second child. Watch video:

The Good American founder welcomed her second child, a son, into the world in August, but the surrogate she and Tristan Thompson used fell pregnant around the same time it was revealed the NBA player had been unfaithful and was expecting a child with another woman, and she admitted the circumstances meant it was a very “different” experience from when she was carrying their daughter True, now four. In a teaser trailer for the new season of “The Kardashians”, Kardashian tearfully said: “There is something that I’m ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby. It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

But Kardashian later vowed to focus on the positive. She added: “This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

The 38-year-old star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was also upset by the situation. She tearfully said in a confessional featured in the promo clip: “It’s hard to watch (Khloé) in pain.” Kardashian recently admitted she thinks it is an “honour and a gift” to have children and “shape” them into the adults they will become one day.

She said: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift. I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts (of parenting). It’s super scary but I take my job very seriously.”

