WATCH: Local campaign raises awareness around doctors' mental health
Doctors have always been essential frontlines in our daily lives more and they have proven it more especially during this pandemic. Giving us their first aid assistance forgetting that they also sometimes need one themselves. Today is international #Socks4Docs day. So we are urging everyone in celebration of our super Drs in showing support to raise awareness of mental illnesses to wear their mis matching socks! Wear yours today and tag us and use the hashtag #caring4OurCares #Socks4Docs @cipla_Rsa
A post shared by Ntando Duma 🇿🇦 (@dumantando)
This Friday, 5 June, we will be celebrating international #Socks4Docs day. This is where we will be highlighting and raising awareness about the mental health of healthcare workers. Frontline workers continue to work tirelessly to help all those they can and need you to show your support by wearing your MISMATCHED socks on this day to promote awareness and show your support #Socks4Docs #caring4ourcarers @CiplaRSA
A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)
As a frontline worker during this pandemic we often face many challenges and have no one to talk to which is a huge challenge for many people in the medical field. So as a Doctor I would like to show my support to raise awareness for people who suffer from mental health issues due to Our line of work. Please also join me in this movement, by wearing your Mismatching socks today and tag me 🙏 #Socks4Docs #caring4ourcarers @CiplaRSA
A post shared by Dr Lungile Mhlongo (@drlu_)