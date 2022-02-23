WATCH: Nailed it! Woman’s exit interview goes viral for all the right reasons

When TikToker Claire Zhu shared a video of an exit interview on TikTok, she intended it to be a parody for giggles. But after going viral within a matter of days, she realised that her joke was something many people related to.

Going by the username @claireandpeter, Zhu and her partner Peter started the TikTok account to share their experience of travelling the world after both quitting their jobs. In her most recent video, she shared a Powerpoint presentation of an exit interview at work. In the presentation, she showed a graph of her mental health taking a sharp decrease while at the company. The second slide showed a pie chart of reasons she’s cried in the past 365 days and work accounts for all of them.

The post had already gained more than 192K likes and struck a chord with many who found themselves in the same situation since the start of the pandemic. "Looks like we're all going through the same thing," Zhu told Newsweek. "Peter and I have been working toward our year-long hiatus, and we are excited to share our travels with our community!"

Mental health in the workplace has become one of the most talked-about topics since Covid-19 had many countries under lockdown. Earlier this week, a US-based tweep (@JoshuaPotash) posted a note that he came across from an unknown company. With the caption: “Nah, this is one of the most invasive things I’ve ever seen,” it shows that some employers would go to any lengths to control what their workers get up while at work.