WATCH: Oprah and Prince Harry’s new series trailer shows honest and thought provoking take on mental health

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are no strangers in sharing mental health struggles. They have taken raising awareness on mental health to a new level in a new trailer for their upcoming series.

“The Me You Can’t See” series, co-created and produced by Prince Harry and Oprah, will feature stories from high-profile guests and other people across the world about mental health and emotional well-being issues.

Oprah shared a trailer in which she and Harry are having an honest and thought-provoking conversation about mental health issues.

“All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” said Oprah.

The duo then highlight some of the words often associated with mental health, including “crazy, lost it (and) can’t keep it together”.

The trailer also shows people speaking of their own experiences and features images of celebrities who’ve struggled with mental health.

Among those participating will be singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. “The Me You Can’t See” is a new docuseries, executive produced by Prince Harry and me, that features stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and hopefully sparks a global conversation,” said Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is also seen in the trailer, standing behind her husband wearing a “Raising the Future” T-shirt.

Recently, during an interview on CBS special “Oprah With Meghan and Harry”, Meghan spoke about how she battled with suicidal thoughts.

She also shared her reasons for doing the interview and for speaking out about her mental health struggles. “I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help,” she said.

“The Me You Can’t See” will air on Apple TV from May 21.

WATCH: