WATCH: Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett makes powerful mental health plea after friend dies by suicide

London - Liverpool's Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, electrified the crowd at UFC London during the weekend with victory over Jordan Leavitt before making an emotional call for men to talk about their feelings following the death of his friend by suicide. The flamboyant lightweight revealed that he received a call telling him of his friend's passing on Friday morning, five hours before he weighed in.

@kirstymcneill0 ♬ original sound - Kirsty Mcneill "There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man, and you've got weight on your shoulders ... please speak to someone, speak to anyone," an emotional Pimblett told the crowd. "Please, let's get rid of this stigma, and men - start talking," he added. The 27-year-old, who has racked up three straight wins since joining the UFC, left the cage to the strains of "You'll Never Walk Alone", a song synonymous with his favourite football club Liverpool, with the crowd singing along.

Canadian rapper Drake also made bank after the bout. According to MMAfightighing.com, Drake put over $2million on a parlay that ended up winning him just over $3.7million after Pimblett and McCann both scored finishes on the evening’s main card. He then took to his IG stories and posted, “Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy.”

