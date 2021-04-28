WATCH: Somizi reveals how he copes when going through the most

For many celebrities, dealing with personal struggles becomes that much harder in the public eye.

The fame and sometimes fortune of their careers can mask many things, which proves that happiness is inclusive and no amount of money and fame can buy it.

Some stars talk about their struggles while others choose to show only the good side. Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung recently took to Instagram and shared that he is going through a lot of things.

“Guys, people are going through the most. I believe everybody is going through the most.

"There is nothing unique that you are going through but that doesn't mean it's not important,” said Somizi.

The star also revealed how he copes with what he is going through with the hope of motivating someone going through challenging times. One of his coping strategies is his personality.

“There is a huge light at the end of the tunnel but we don't see it the same way because our situations are different. You are not alone. Somizi is dealing with a whole lot of things; that Somizi the most flamboyant, shining star, super-duper overly ever happy; that's how he copes.

"Through the turmoil and through the turbulences, that's how Somizi copes,” he said.

Somizi often shares motivations on his social media platforms to help people get through dark times.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share how his fans have responded to his videos. He said one of his fans sent an inbox telling him that she was about to commit suicide but Somizi’s video gave her perspective.

His message: “I hope that you feel better than yesterday. The aim is to everyday try and feel better than yesterday, and hope that tomorrow will be better than yesterday”.