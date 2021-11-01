WATCH: Will Smith reveals he contemplated suicide

Will Smith has contemplated suicide in the past. The 53-year-old actor - who is one of the best-paid stars in Hollywood - has revealed during the recording of a YouTube series about physical fitness and weight loss that he thought about taking his own life.

Speaking in 'Best Shape of My Life' - in which he seeks to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks - Will shared: "This began as a journey to get into the best shape of my life.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself. That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide." Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith - Will's wife - recently discussed the couple's love life publicly. The actress suggested during an episode of 'Red Table Talk' that their sex life was complicated by the number of years they've been married.

She said: "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex." However, Jada - who has Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20, with the actor - subsequently took to social media to clarify her earlier comments, insisting the couple didn't have any issues.