WATCH: Zizo Tshwete opens up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts

TV personality and radio host Zizi Tshwete opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in an Instagram post.

The star revealed how she battled with suicidal thoughts for about eight months and it took consistent effort to keep her mental health in good shape.

“The was a time in my life where I felt my whole life is falling apart in front of my eyes. I was in depression and the darkest corner of my entire life and I didn’t have the one person that I wanted next to me through it all. We lost Akhumzi at the worst time of my life” said Tshwete.





Tshwete shared how she remembered a time where every day she got into her car to go to work and wondered what would happen if she would accelerate her car straight into another car, or three or a building or anything that was stationary.





The star said through her faith and seeking help from a therapist she was able to keep fighting.





“If you recognise any of the feelings I’ve expressed in my own story please be reminded that you are not alone. There are so many amazing organizations that exist to help us deal with a number of the issues that we have in our lives. Please ask for help! You don’t have to take your own life. Reach out,” said Tshwete.





Watch the video below:



