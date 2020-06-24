WATCH: Zizo Tshwete opens up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts
My parents called me after they got their copy of @truelovemagazine. They had a few things they wanted to share with me and this is some of what they said. They were proud of me for having the courage to live boldly. I should never be afraid to let God use me to help others. The glory must always go to Him. They said that others would be reminded that they are loved and supported. They said they see the hand of God in my life. At this stage you can imagine the tears I cried. I have been covered by the prayers of these incredible human beings who didn’t have much by way of financial resources but have amazing hearts. Something we can all have if we wanted to. I will do as they have blessed me to do! Why am I telling you all of this? What I’m sharing in today’s post isn’t an easy conversation to have. It isn’t a place I like to revisit. I guess I have realized that I’m not here to have easy conversations. I want us all to start to use the spaces that we have to talk about things that help people not feel alone. If you recognize any of the feelings I’ve expressed in my own story please be reminded that you are not alone. There are so many amazing organizations that exist to help us deal with a number of the issues that we have in our lives. PLEASE ASK FOR HELP! You don’t have to take your own life. Reach out. I have a great community of followers - we can help you find help in your area. A safe place to go, a number to call - I am committed to help you in which ever way that I can. This applies to whether you are a Christian or not. We are all human beings! @khayamthethwa @ntokozombambo you will always be connected to anything I ever go on to achieve because God used you both to save my life. Thank you for your obedience! I love you! ❤️❤️❤️
