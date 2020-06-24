LifestyleHealthMind
Tv personality and radio host Zizi Tshwete Picture: IOL Supplied

WATCH: Zizo Tshwete opens up about her struggle with suicidal thoughts

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi Time of article published 1h ago

TV personality and radio host Zizi Tshwete opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in an Instagram post.

The star revealed how she battled with suicidal thoughts for about eight months and it took consistent effort to keep her mental health in good shape.

“The was a time in my life where I felt my whole life is falling apart in front of my eyes. I was in depression and the darkest corner of my entire life and I didn’t have the one person that I wanted next to me through it all. We lost Akhumzi at the worst time of my life” said Tshwete. 

Tshwete shared how she remembered a time where every day she got into her car to go to work and wondered what would happen if she would accelerate her car straight into another car, or three or a building or anything that was stationary.

The star said through her faith and seeking help from a therapist she was able to keep fighting. 

“If you recognise any of the feelings I’ve expressed in my own story please be reminded that you are not alone. There are so many amazing organizations that exist to help us deal with a number of the issues that we have in our lives. Please ask for help! You don’t have to take your own life. Reach out,” said Tshwete. 

My parents called me after they got their copy of @truelovemagazine. They had a few things they wanted to share with me and this is some of what they said. They were proud of me for having the courage to live boldly. I should never be afraid to let God use me to help others. The glory must always go to Him. They said that others would be reminded that they are loved and supported. They said they see the hand of God in my life. At this stage you can imagine the tears I cried. I have been covered by the prayers of these incredible human beings who didn’t have much by way of financial resources but have amazing hearts. Something we can all have if we wanted to. I will do as they have blessed me to do! Why am I telling you all of this? What I’m sharing in today’s post isn’t an easy conversation to have. It isn’t a place I like to revisit. I guess I have realized that I’m not here to have easy conversations. I want us all to start to use the spaces that we have to talk about things that help people not feel alone. If you recognize any of the feelings I’ve expressed in my own story please be reminded that you are not alone. There are so many amazing organizations that exist to help us deal with a number of the issues that we have in our lives. PLEASE ASK FOR HELP! You don’t have to take your own life. Reach out. I have a great community of followers - we can help you find help in your area. A safe place to go, a number to call - I am committed to help you in which ever way that I can. This applies to whether you are a Christian or not. We are all human beings! @khayamthethwa @ntokozombambo you will always be connected to anything I ever go on to achieve because God used you both to save my life. Thank you for your obedience! I love you! ❤️❤️❤️

