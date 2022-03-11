What does depression look like? It has more faces than you might know

Do you think that people suffering from depression always look depressed? What exactly does depression look like?

When people hear the word depression they tend to create an image in their minds based on what they’ve seen in movies. These movie scenes will often show a person wearing black, who won’t come out of their room and spends their day crying in bed. This isn’t based on fiction because that is indeed how it’s presented in many people.

In fact, these are some of the signs to look out for when you think that you’re suffering from depression or if you suspect that someone else is struggling. According to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), these are a few of the most common symptoms to look out for: Loss of interest in daily activities.

Changes in sleeping pattern.

Loss of energy.

Feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.

Loss of appetite or dramatic weight changes.

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt.

Trouble focusing or making decisions. However, someone who is diagnosed with depression and living with it every day knows these symptoms oh too well and has the ability to hide their illness from the people around them.

This is why loved ones are often left in the dark when a person suffering from depression has a breakdown. So it’s not unusual when you hear people make comments like: “She seemed so happy” or “she looks so good” when the person they checked up on the day before is in a psychiatric ward. More so now than ever people have been forced to sit up and take note of the severities of mental health illnesses.

So often we see posts on social media saying: “Have you checked on your loved ones today?” What people don’t seem to understand is that asking someone who is masking their depression behind a smile how they are will not guarantee an honest answer. Often they will be the brightest person in the room while hiding darkness inside.

Depression doesn’t always look like what you see in the movies. Depression can look happy, successful and glamorous. Depression can look confident and well-groomed. Don’t stop checking in on your friends. Especially those with the biggest smiles.