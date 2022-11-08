What is ‘doom scrolling’ and why is the over-consumption of social media bad for our health?

You're not alone if you've ever found yourself falling down a rabbit hole of unfavourable posts on social network news feeds. We are all prone to the harmful activity of doom scrolling.

Limit your screen time, establish boundaries for news consumption, and spend more time engaging in activities that make you feel good if you find that this behaviour makes you feel awful. Doom scrolling is not a really novel idea, but the phrase is. It's a behaviour that involves consistently spending a lot of time going through social media and reading unfavourable posts. Doom scrolling may have begun as a method to keep up with the news, but it can rapidly develop into a harmful habit, and for some people, an obsession or compulsion.

As you read, you notice soaring Covid rates, unethical government behaviour, and racially motivated crimes. Despite how horrible these stories make you feel, you continue to scroll. While some people have been practising this self-destructive behaviour for some time, the coronavirus epidemic has led to an increase in the number of persons who have developed the habit. Doom scrolling gained popularity due to the pandemic, which also gave it its name. The term is one of the new words that people are now using as a result of the pandemic, according to Dictionary.com, and Merriam-Webster has identified it as a word to watch.

2020 appeared to be the end of the planet a little bit because of the pandemic. The sensation of impending doom and the apocalypse is genuine because no one alive today has ever experienced a pandemic like this. Doom scrolling is also a direct result of the pandemic's ongoing informational updates. You begin to feel as though the world is ending as you attempt to keep up with the news and safety updates. The method backfires in an effort to be proactive and aware of the threats around you, leaving you with a sense of dread and impending catastrophe.

Doom scrolling now adds another degree of harm from excessive social media use, and according to The Constellation of Behavioural Health the severe impacts on mental health are as follows: Doom scrolling encourages unfavourable ideas and emotions. There is a propensity to look for news and information to validate your feelings of anxiety or depression. It perpetuates a negative loop that makes you feel down.

It makes mental disease worse. Existing mental health conditions are impacted by this pattern of turning to bad news. The habit can set off an episode or exacerbate symptoms if you suffer from depression or anxiety disorders or are susceptible to them.

It heightens anxiety and fear. Rumination, a destructive habit that makes depression worse, is a result of reading only terrible news reports. Additionally, it might make you feel anxious and perhaps start a panic attack.

It disrupts your ability to sleep. Before going to bed, a lot of individuals like to scroll through their feeds, which makes it harder to fall asleep because it makes you more anxious. The negative cycle is furthered by poor sleep, which in turn makes stress and other mental health problems worse.

Posts that disagree cause uneasiness. Social media platforms have a reputation for tolerating any kind of post, real or false. False news posts are still there, even if several websites have started to take steps to reduce them. You'll also notice statements made by relatives and friends that might not be accurate. It's confusing and disheartening to read one post that is contradicted by another. Stress hormones are released when using social media and doom scrolling. The stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline are both elevated when people spend too much time on social media. Your body and brain release more cortisol and adrenaline when you scroll through doomsday scenarios. More tension and exhaustion – both mental and physical – follow from this.

The first step in kicking a bad habit, like doom scrolling, is becoming aware of it. These specific actions can help you regain control of your mental health. A complete digital detox from phones, tablets, and laptops is beneficial for mental health. Every day, spend some time doing something constructive and healthy instead of using technology. Take a stroll, meet a buddy for coffee, play with your dog, or read a book. You sometimes need to make a conscious effort to set aside time for healthy habits because they are beneficial for both your mental and physical health. The devices can be put away.

The majority of us can comprehend why doom scrolling is a bad trend. It's easy to become engrossed in the news cycle and find yourself unable to look away from the horrific events. Take a break from this habit, be more aware of it, and engage in healthy, non-tech activities for the sake of your mental health. If, despite your best efforts, you still find yourself scrolling, think about seeking expert assistance. Doom scrolling is a behaviour that has the potential to become addictive, but it can also be a symptom of a mental condition. You can learn to control mental health symptoms and the behaviours that cause them by receiving treatment for both.