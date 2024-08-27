What to do when you’re having a panic attack

Panic attacks can be overwhelming and frightening experiences, often characterised by sudden feelings of intense fear or discomfort. Symptoms can include a racing heart, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches and an overwhelming sense of impending doom.

If you find yourself struggling with a panic attack, there are several strategies that can help you regain control and calm your mind. Here are some tips on how to manage a panic attack effectively. Focus on your breathing One of the most effective ways to combat a panic attack is to concentrate on your breathing.

Try the following technique: Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four. Then hold your breath for a count of four.

You then need to exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of four. Repeat this process until you feel your heart rate begin to slow. One of the most effective ways to combat a panic attack is to concentrate on your breathing. Picture: Kelvin Valerio / Pexels Grounding techniques Grounding techniques can help you reconnect with the present moment and distract your mind from anxiety.

Use the 5-4-3-2-1 method. - Identify five things you can see around you - Identify four things you can touch

- Identify three things you can hear - Identify two things you can smell - Identify one thing you can taste

Practice mindfulness Mindfulness involves focusing on the present moment without judgement. You could practice mindfulness by paying attention to your thoughts and feelings without trying to change them. Use positive affirmations Remind yourself that the panic attack is temporary and that you will be okay.

Use reassuring phrases such as: "This too shall pass”, “I am safe” and “I am in control”. Repeating positive affirmations can help calm your thoughts during an attack. Move your body Physical movement can help release built-up tension and anxiety.