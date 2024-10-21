Why more teens are using TikTok to self-diagnose mental health disorders

In a world where social media platforms like TikTok have become a primary source of information, teenagers are increasingly turning to the app to self-diagnose mental health disorders. What started as a fun platform for music, dance, and viral challenges has quickly evolved into a hub of information on everything from skincare routines to mental health advice.

But while TikTok may provide a sense of community and validation for many, it’s not always the most reliable source for medical information, especially when it comes to mental health. TikTok: The new Google for Gen Z? With over 1.7 billion users worldwide, TikTok has become more than just a social media platform - it’s a search engine of sorts for younger generations.

Many teens now report that they turn to TikTok for answers before they even think of Googling something. This means that once a teen starts watching videos about mental health conditions, they’re likely to see more and more of the same content, reinforcing their belief that they might have a particular disorder, even if the information is incomplete or misleading. A dangerous trend: self-diagnosis

In recent years, researchers have noticed a growing trend: more teens are using TikTok to self-diagnose mental health conditions like ADHD, anxiety, and autism. A review published in “Educational Psychology in Practice” sheds light on why this is happening. The study found that teens are drawn to online communities where they can explore their identities and find a sense of belonging. Adolescence is a time when many young people are trying to figure out who they are, and mental health content on TikTok can provide a framework for understanding emotions and behaviours that feel confusing or overwhelming.

For some teens, seeing someone else talk about their struggles with mental health can feel like a light bulb moment. They might think, "That sounds like me!" and start to identify with the condition being discussed. In some cases, this can lead to self-diagnosis before they’ve even spoken with a healthcare professional. TikTok creates a sanctuary for belonging within a community of peers who share similar experiences.Picture: Amar Preciado /pexels The psychology behind It

Why are teens so quick to self-diagnose based on TikTok videos? According to news-medical.net, adolescents naturally place a high value on peer opinions and social validation. The brain's development during these years leads to increased risk-taking behaviour and a heightened desire for social rewards, such as gaining likes, comments or followers on social media. When teens receive validation from their peers, whether online or in person, it strengthens their belief that they might have a particular mental health condition, even if they haven’t received a professional diagnosis.

This phenomenon is also tied to broader theories of identity formation. Adolescence is a time of exploring different roles, and social media platforms like TikTok offer a stage for that exploration. For many teens, identifying with a mental health condition or neurodivergent status (such as ADHD or autism) provides a sense of belonging to a supportive community. It’s a way to feel both unique and accepted - two desires that are often in conflict during adolescence. One reason teens might turn to TikTok for self-diagnosis is the difficulty of accessing professional healthcare.Picture: Amar Preciado /pexels TikTok’s algorithm plays a key role in why this trend is so widespread. The platform’s content recommendation system is designed to show users more of what they engage with, which can create confirmation bias.

For example, if a teen watches a video about the symptoms of anxiety and interacts with it, TikTok will likely show them more videos about anxiety. Over time, this can make it seem like everyone around them is struggling with the same issues, reinforcing the belief that they, too, might have the condition. Barriers to proper diagnosis

One reason teens might turn to TikTok for self-diagnosis is the difficulty of accessing professional healthcare. There’s also the fear of being disconfirmed by a healthcare professional. Some teens worry that if they share their concerns with a doctor, they might be told they don’t have the condition they believe they do. This fear of rejection can make TikTok’s more accepting and validating environment feel like a safer space to explore their mental health.

Another factor driving this trend is the rise of neurodiversity movements on social media. These movements celebrate differences in how people’s brains work and challenge traditional ideas about what is “normal.” For many teens, especially those who feel like they don’t fit in, identifying as neurodivergent can provide a sense of empowerment and community. It’s a way to feel special and unique while also finding a group of like-minded peers. However, researchers caution that while these movements can provide support, they can also romanticise or glamorise certain conditions, making them seem more appealing than they are.

In reality, living with a mental health disorder or neurodevelopmental condition can come with significant challenges that aren’t always reflected in social media content. What can be done? Parents, educators, and healthcare professionals need to recognize the role that TikTok and other social media platforms play in teens' lives.