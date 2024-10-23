Why singing in the shower boosts your mood and creativity

We’ve all heard people say they sing in the shower, maybe you've even caught yourself belting out a favourite tune while scrubbing away the day. It’s a quirky habit most of us are guilty of but have you ever wondered why singing in the shower feels so satisfying? Or why some people swear it puts them in a better mood?

Whether you take daily quick rinse-offs or indulge in those long, luxurious “everything showers”, there’s something about the combination of music and warm water that just hits right. The science behind shower singing and happiness Singing, whether in a group or on your own, has been shown to release endorphins—those magical feel-good hormones that elevate our mood and reduce stress.

According to Dr William Frey, a biochemist at the University of Minnesota, endorphins act as natural painkillers and mood enhancers, which is why activities like singing (even if off-key!) can give us such a mental boost. The warm water, combined with the soothing act of singing, creates a perfect storm for relaxation. This is why many people find the shower to be a private sanctuary, a place where the stresses of daily life seem to melt away. The combination of steam and melody transforms an everyday routine into an escape, giving a sense of relief and pleasure .Picture: Kureng Workx/pexels The steam opens up your pores and relaxes your muscles, while your favourite tune, whether it’s a guilty pleasure pop song or a soulful ballad, adds an extra layer of happiness.

Singing equals stress relief Singing, in general, has been shown to have numerous psychological benefits. A study published in the Frontiers in Psychology journal found that singing can reduce cortisol levels (a stress hormone), which can leave you feeling more relaxed. The shower provides a perfect acoustic environment where the water drowns out any outside noise, allowing you to focus on the rhythm and lyrics.

According to the late Tomaino of the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function, even casual singing can improve your mental health by stimulating your brain’s reward centre, which helps reduce anxiety while boosting feelings of well-being. Not everyone agrees that singing in the shower is the ultimate way to unwind. In an interesting twist, some experts argue that your shower-time habits might be better spent in silence. Gretchen Rubin, a leading happiness scholar and best-selling author, shared her thoughts on this during an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Rubin warned that bringing too much mental stimulation into the shower—whether it’s through podcasts, music, or even singing—could be sabotaging our creativity. “I’m fascinated by boredom,” Rubin said, noting that boredom can be a breeding ground for creativity. When we allow our minds to wander, we give our brains the freedom to daydream, which can lead to unexpected insights. And Rubin isn’t alone in this thinking. Research published in the Academy of Management Journal has shown that engaging in passive, repetitive tasks (such as showering!) can lead to more creative thinking.

In one study, participants were asked to complete a boring activity and then brainstorm creative uses for everyday objects. Those who had been bored during the task came up with significantly more innovative ideas than those who weren’t. So what’s the takeaway? Rubin encourages us to embrace moments of silence, even in the shower, to allow our minds to wander freely. “As much as I love listening to podcasts, I would have been thinking about whatever the podcast was about,” she noted. Shower time, she argues, is a chance for your brain to roam without structure, potentially sparking creative ideas.

Should you sing or stay silent? Should you sing your heart out in the shower or should you let your mind wander in silence? The answer depends on what you’re looking to get out of your shower experience. If you want to boost your mood

Singing in the shower can be a great way to lift your spirits and release pent-up energy. The combination of warm water, soothing steam, and your favourite song can create a mini-escape from daily stress, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised. On the other hand, if you’re hoping for a breakthrough idea or an unexpected insight, you might want to take Rubin’s advice and skip the playlist. Give your mind the space to wander, allowing thoughts to come and go without interruption. The shower is a rare place where you’re free from distractions, making it the perfect environment to let your subconscious do its thing.