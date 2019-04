Photo by Jessica Lewis from Pexels

When it comes to video gaming, girls in the 6-12 age group are at a heightened risk of developing less social competence than boys, warn researchers.



The researchers found that 10-year-old girls who played games frequently had less social competence than 12-year-olds than girls who played less frequently.

The study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), NTNU Social Research, the University of California, Davis, and St. Olav's Hospital in Norway, however, found that playing video games is generally not harmful to boys' social development.

"Our study may mitigate some concerns about the adverse effects of gaming on children's development," said Beate Wold Hygen, post-doctoral fellow at the NTNU and NTNU Social Research.

"It might not be gaming itself that warrants our attention, but the reasons some children and adolescents spend a lot of their spare time playing the games," Hygen added in the paper published in the journal Child Development.

The popularity of interactive video games has sparked concern among parents, educators and policymakers about how the games affect children and adolescents.

The new study, conducted in Norway, looked at how playing video games affects the social skills of 6- to 12-year-olds.

It found that playing the games affected youth differently by age and gender.