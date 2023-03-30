World Bipolar Day: Understanding bipolar disorder, a common challenge deserving of empathy and support

World Bipolar Day is observed on March 30, as it is every year to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding bipolar disorder. This day aims to educate people about mental illnesses, and their signs and symptoms and offer support to individuals living with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder affects millions of people worldwide, and it can be a challenging and debilitating condition to live with. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bipolar disorder is the sixth leading cause of disability worldwide. The condition is widespread, affecting around 2.4% of the global population, with higher rates among women than men. Bipolar affects around 2.4% of the global population, with higher rates among women than men. l CAMILA QUINTERO FRANCO/UNSPLASH Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterised by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. These shifts can manifest as episodes of mania, hypomania, and depression, significantly impacting a person's ability to function in their day-to-day life.

Bipolar disorder's dualistic nature presents unique challenges and opportunities to those who live with the condition. On the one hand, extreme mood swings can be disruptive and distressing, making it difficult to maintain relationships, keep a steady job, or engage in normal daily activities. The intensity and passion of both manic and depressive episodes, on the other hand, can be channelled into a creative and empathetic force. Famous artists, writers, and musicians have credited their bipolar disorder with providing them with a unique and transcendent perspective on the world. Bipolar disorder affects an estimated 46 million people around the world. The consequences of this condition, however, reach far beyond the individual. Family members, friends, and colleagues are impacted too, as are industries, healthcare systems, and society at large.

World Bipolar Disorder Day was first celebrated in 2014 by the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorder (ANBD) and the International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF). Since then, many mental health organisations worldwide have recognised the day. Unfortunately, there are numerous common misconceptions surrounding the disorder. Bipolar disorder is neither a character flaw nor a sign of weakness. It is a medical condition with a biological basis that necessitates proper diagnosis and treatment.

Stigma and discrimination are additional barriers for those living with bipolar disorder, frequently preventing access to care and risking social and professional supportive relationships. It's important to work together to dispel these myths and foster an environment of empathy and understanding. Employers and managers can play a significant role in supporting employees with bipolar disorder, paving the way for a more inclusive and productive work environment by offering the following: Flexible work hours and remote work options

Offering additional breaks or rest periods during the workday

Maintaining a quiet and low-stress workspace

Providing access to mental health resources and support Living with bipolar disorder can be challenging, but it's essential to remember that there is hope and help available.

Embracing the journey towards bipolar balance means acknowledging the condition, seeking treatment and support, and making healthy choices to manage symptoms. If you or a family member may be struggling with bipolar and need support, book a one-on-one session with a qualified mental health professional in the app. It is critical to recognise that bipolar disorder is a complex condition, and the best approach to care will differ for each patient.