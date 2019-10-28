Young mothers have a greater chance of having a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), warn researchers from the University of Australia.
ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder which impacts a person's ability to exert age-appropriate self-control.
"The findings could help improve reproductive health in women and deliver better outcomes for their children," said Hong Lee, Associate Professor at the University of Australia.
"Young mums can have it tough, especially as they're adjusting to becoming a parent while they're still young themselves," Lee added.
Published in the journal Nature's Scientific Reports, the study explored the genetic relationship between female reproductive traits and key psychiatric disorders.