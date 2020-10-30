Zodwa Wabantu bounces back with ’I’m back’ post

All is well again in Zodwa Wabantu land.

She got all her fans worried about her state of mind when she shared a picture of herself dolled-up on Instagram saying how low she felt.

She revealed that she had been and was feeling sad. This was a first from the socialite, as most of her social media posts come with funny captions, dance moves or motivation to keep hustling.

On Thursday was quite different she said: “Today I’m Sad. Been Crying Since in the Morning till now.

“In Real Life we Don’t have Real People to Ask Us, Are you okay, did you Eat, what can I do for you, Do you need me? What can I do? We have given so much of ourselves that you don’t even see that I’m not Okay.You only Take from us. We Give Give Give & End up Tired,” she adds (sic).