Zodwa Wabantu bounces back with ’I’m back’ post
All is well again in Zodwa Wabantu land.
She got all her fans worried about her state of mind when she shared a picture of herself dolled-up on Instagram saying how low she felt.
She revealed that she had been and was feeling sad. This was a first from the socialite, as most of her social media posts come with funny captions, dance moves or motivation to keep hustling.
On Thursday was quite different she said: “Today I’m Sad. Been Crying Since in the Morning till now.
View this post on Instagram
Today I’m Sad😞Been Crying Since in the Morning till now. Why I share it here? In Real Life we Don’t have Real People to Ask Us,Are you okay,did you Eat,what can I do for you,Do you need me? What can I do😞 We Have given so much of ourselves that you don’t even see that,I’m not Okay.You only Take from us😩We Give Give Give Give & End up Tired 😔 Who is There For Me even by the Simplest Form,No One😭 Guess What we are all Busy with Our Lives💪![CDATA[]]>🏾 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽❤️❤️❤️ Tomorrow is another Day💪![CDATA[]]>🏾✨✨✨✨
“In Real Life we Don’t have Real People to Ask Us, Are you okay, did you Eat, what can I do for you, Do you need me? What can I do? We have given so much of ourselves that you don’t even see that I’m not Okay.You only Take from us. We Give Give Give & End up Tired,” she adds (sic).
But on Friday it seems she’s got her groove back. She posted a picture at a grocery store wearing one of her controversial outfits, a bikini top paired with a net skirt. Her caption: “I’m back”.
Some of her fans celebrated her “bounce-back” and expressed their love towards her, while others wished her well for the future.
One follower said: “You are so beautiful OMW and I admire your confidence so much. The outfit was really made for you.”
Whatever happened to the dancer seem to be a thing of the past today.