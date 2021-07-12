Minnie Dlamini Jones thanks fans for outpouring of support after family's Covid-19 battle

TV personality Minnie Dlamini Jones is on the mend following some time in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. The mom of one even celebrated her 31st birthday indoors as she battled the virus.

But thankfully, Dlamini Jones is on the mend after sharing with her fans and Instagram followers that she and her family are now Covid-free. Sharing a picture of herself taking in the winter sun, she wrote: “My family tested this morning for Covid and we are negative. #Blessed #Grateful Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!! #StayHomeStaySafe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) At the end of June, Dlamini-Jones disclosed her family’s Covid-19 status with a serious IG story post, saying: “My Family and I are currently out of commission … Covid is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!”. A few days ago, she celebrated her traditional wedding anniversary with husband Quinton Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) The couple are now married for four years and parents to little Netha Makhosini Jones.