Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle bags her own online talk show

Miss Supranational South Africa 2020 and medical doctor Thato Mosehle launched her weekly ’#ChooseDay Talks with Dr Thato’ online show to share her medical knowledge.

Mosehle – who last month completed her medical internship and has been working as a front line worker during the Covid-19 pandemic – will be taking part in the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland from August 20 to 22, the first person under the official Miss South Africa organisation banner to take part in the competition.

With #ChooseDay Talks with Thato, Mosehle wants to help people understand the basics of how their bodies work and what they can do to help keep healthy. She will use these informal online chats to dispel medical myths while shining a light on diseases and how to avoid the pitfalls of an unhealthy lifestyle.

“As a part of my #ChooseDay Talks with Thato campaign, I want to have educational – but also fun and light hearted – chats on a range of subjects. Whatever form a #ChooseDay episode takes place, I hope that those who join in will learn something new and is of use to them in their daily lives,” she says.

She will concentrate on issues that are of common interest – ranging from Covid-19 and vaccinations to all aspects of health, including fertility and women’s issues.

“In the end, the aim is to empower everyone who joins in with knowledge to make good personal choices.”

Members of the public will be able to send her questions and suggestions for future episodes via feedback boxes on her Instagram account. She says this will help give an overview of the kinds of questions people need answers to, in a way that is easy for them to understand.

“I intend to keep it interesting and varied. I will invite experts as guests in some episodes to provide a different perspective. Learning about matters that affect our health and well-being does not have to be dull. We’re going to have fun and shake things up a bit,” Mosehle explains.

During the more interactive episodes she will, by way of example, make over her guest using her special make-up techniques, all while discussing the topic of the day. She says that one of the more important uses of #ChooseDay Talks with Thato will be to identify credible sources from which to receive medical information.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic; it is critical that we all make careful decisions about what sources we choose to get information from. It is something that I want to address in that I want to ensure that the information I give is credible and that the experts I invite on my episodes are specialists in their field.”

Mosehle will release a new episode on a different topic every Tuesday on IGTV (Instagram) – on @official_misssa as well as on @thato_mosehle handles.

WATCH: