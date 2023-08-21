More than 1,000 stones removed from woman’s gallbladder

Dr Shashank Shah, a leading laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon performed a 20 minutes laparoscopic cholecystectomy with only three punctures to help a 30-year-old woman with abdomen pain by removing more than 1,000 stones from gallbladder. Kavita Kharat, (name changed)*, a resident of Pune, India, experienced a sudden disruption in her daily life when she began experiencing severe abdominal pain during pregnancy.

Upon evaluation, it was discovered that she had developed gallstones that were interfering with the normal functioning of her organs. Due to the pregnancy and impending delivery, the surgery to remove her gallbladder was postponed. However, the patient was referred to Dr Shashank Shah for further treatment. Dr Shashank Shah said, “Unfortunately, the patient began suffering from excruciating abdominal pain due to the presence of gall stones that interfered with her daily routine.

“Sonography indicated a significant obstruction in the outlet of her gall bladder known as the cystic duct, caused by a substantial accumulation of stones.

“She would loudly cry out in pain and struggled a lot. This resulted in severe distension and discomfort in her gall bladder. “After counselling, the patient as she had a baby to nurse and requested for a daycare surgery since the baby was a few months old, we scheduled for laparoscopic laparoscopic removal of gall bladder known as laparoscopic checystectomy.” Dr Shah added, “After investigations, she underwent laparoscopic cholecystectomy with only three punctures and the procedure was over in 20 minutes.

“She was pain free and could be discharged within 20 hours after surgery and could breastfeed her baby. “This patient has small 1to 2mm greenish yellow stones most likely cholesterol stones. The patient recovered well and is doing her daily activities without any pain or struggle.” Gall stones are hardened deposits of the digestive juice called bile which form in the cavity of the gall bladder.