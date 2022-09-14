Most children's diets are deficient in iron and calcium, says American Academy of Paediatrics

Most children don't consume enough iron and calcium in their diets, says the American Academy of Paediatrics. It advises though that parents talk to their doctor before giving their children supplements.

Vitamin overdoses that exceed the daily recommended quantity can be harmful and cause symptoms such as nausea, headaches and diarrhoea. According to a survey conducted by leading pharmaceutical provider Pharma Dynamics, the top health supplements SA moms are giving their children are:

Multivitamin-minerals (73%)

Vitamin C (46%)

Immune boosters (37%)

Zinc (23%)

Vitamin D (20%)

Calcium (20%)

Iron (17%)

Omega-3 fatty acids (16%)

Children can obtain the vitamins and minerals they need by consuming a range of foods from the five food groups. Children require vitamins and minerals for growth, development and good health. A deficiency in their diet can lead to growth and developmental problems.

It doesn't help that children are picky eaters, though adding supplements to their diets may help strengthen their immune systems. Picture by Amoon Ra/unsplash Nicole Jennings, a Pharma Dynamics representative, says many parents are realising the value of immune-supporting supplements like vitamin C, D, and zinc as well as multivitamins to keep their children healthy. While eating food remains the best way to receive nutrients, she says that sometimes our hectic schedules cause us to fall short of our goals and that even when we do make nutritious meals, our kids reject them. This can make healthy eating a struggle. “Supplements are available to fill nutrient deficiencies and can provide essential vitamins and minerals to support growth and development in children,” said Jennings.

Based on the survey, most moms supplement their children with one multivitamin (64%) a day, while 29% supplement with two and 7% with three or more. Most are doing so to improve overall health (67%) and to boost immunity (39%). Jennings says consumers are looking at supplements as a relatively affordable way to stay healthy. While taking immune supplements will not necessarily prevent an infection, they can help the body's natural defence mechanism, which might reduce symptoms and speed up recovery time.

She says taking supplements to fill in nutrient gaps should significantly help to strengthen both you and your children's natural defences against infection. This is especially true when combined with other healthy living methodologies like regular exercise, a healthy diet and getting enough sleep.