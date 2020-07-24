Multiple vaccine doses needed to immunise against Covid-19, says Bill Gates

Washington - People could need multiple vaccine doses to immunize themselves against the coronavirus and deploying a vaccine will require a global effort, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said.

"None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose," Gates told CBS Evening News.

"That was the hope at the very beginning."

He noted that the multiple doses could require more than 7 billion vaccinations to be administered worldwide if necessary. Gates has been warning about the threat of a global pandemic since 2015, and has donated $300-million towards the global effort to combat Covid-19 through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He admitted that "there will be a lot of uncertainty" about the efficacy of any vaccine, but stressed that it's a solution "that will improve over time."