Namaste: 5 greetings that have replaced the handshake due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread all across the world, some people have dropped the most frequently used form of greeting - the handshake.

People are also refraining from giving hugs, high-fives, and pecks on the cheek as they are trying to minimize the risks and to prevent it from spreading.

Here are five greetings that have replaced the handshake due to the Coronavirus.

The elbow

Avoid the spread of germs by using your elbow to greet instead of a handshake. An elbow bump has a 0% viral transmission risk.

via GIPHY

The wave

With the growing amount of health concerns all around the globe since the discovery of the well-known coronavirus, people have found themselves in a bit of a bob-and-weave positions when it comes to easy gestures like hugs and handshakes. They have now found themselves waving at people to avoid the touching of hands.

via GIPHY

Foot shake

People are afraid to shake hands amid the coronavirus outbreak instead they are kicking around a new foot-to-foot greeting to avoid the touching of hands and to spread fewer germs.

via GIPHY

Fist bumps

Researchers have found out that fist-pumping spreads fewer germs than a handshake, as handshaking exchanges a lot more germs.

via GIPHY

Deep bows

A bow is when a person bends their body forward from the waist with a purpose to greet someone or show respect. Other countries are already using the deep bow to greet people in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

As we are working together to stay healthy and reduce the spread of the coronavirus it is also important to exercise good hygiene like washing your hands using hand sanitizer or using soap and water. Simple steps can make a huge difference.