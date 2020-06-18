Nambitha Ben-Mazwi opens up about being diagnosed with endometriosis
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has opened up about being diagnosed with endometriosis and emergency surgery.
In a Instagram post, the Ben-Mazwi shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed and she explained how she has been healing from her emergency surgery.
“25:05:20 I underwent emergency surgery. A number of procedures were done, above and beyond being diagnosed with stage 1 endometriosis. This has been the toughest time of my life. But with the storm I have seen and felt God cover me like no other,” she posted.
Doctor Peter de Jong, a gynaecologist, said endometriosis is a common condition that results in a huge amount of suffering in many thousands of young women every month. He explained that endometriosis is a condition which causes the lining of the womb (endometrium) to be displaced outside the uterine cavity.
De Jong said the most common symptoms of endometriosis are painful sex and infertility. The condition can be treated, though.
About 30% of women with infertility problems have endometriosis. Endometrial tissue in the pelvis can trigger an inflammatory reaction that can affect egg development, ovulation and fertilisation.
The endometriotic deposits which are usually flushed out during a woman’s menstruation, end up on the inside of her pelvis and the endometriosis, resulting in spotting and period pains.
“When the time is right, I will open up more and share about this Illness, and female reproductive health. As well as medical aid because yey man! But for now, I want to say thank you to my family. It’s been hard doing this far from them and away from home, but I have felt them and my mom (that woman I cry thinking about how amazing she is) has nursed me virtually to a better place,” said Ben-Mazwi.
Shew. Ok here it goes. 25:05:20 I underwent emergency surgery. A number of procedures were done, above and beyond being diagnosed with stage 1 endometriosis. This has been the toughest time of my life. But with the storm I have seen and felt God cover me like no other. I have been very quiet and understandably so. I haven’t been myself because wow, It’s been a lot. But I need to lead by example and show the true beauty that comes with vulnerability and open up about this time in my life. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, leading up to the surgery and finding out the news. The recovery hasn’t been smooth sailing, but now I am in a much better place. A more peaceful place and am surrounded only with love. When the time is right, I will open up more and share about this Illness, and female reproductive health. As well as medical aid because yey man! But for now, I want to say thank you to my family. It’s been hard doing this far from them and away from home, but I have felt them and my mom (that woman I cry thinking about how amazing she is) has nursed me virtually to a better place. My friends who have been there for me. Thank you. I also apologize in advance to those dear to me who didn’t know. I wanted the space to deal with this in my own way. And announcing to all those close to me was just already giving me anxiety as I didn’t want many to worry. God has done something amazing during this painful trying time, He has sent me #endowarriors who have found their way to me. You know who you all are. No one fully understands this fight, much like #endometriosis sisters. I plan on sharing my testimony which is in the works with you soon. How I was able to pucker up the courage to smile in this pic after hours of surgery, is beyond me. I am now on a 6 week recovery at home. It is well. ❤️ All my love, Lady Nam #ThankYouJesus
