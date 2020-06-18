Nambitha Ben-Mazwi opens up about being diagnosed with endometriosis

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has opened up about being diagnosed with endometriosis and emergency surgery.

In a Instagram post, the Ben-Mazwi shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed and she explained how she has been healing from her emergency surgery.



“25:05:20 I underwent emergency surgery. A number of procedures were done, above and beyond being diagnosed with stage 1 endometriosis. This has been the toughest time of my life. But with the storm I have seen and felt God cover me like no other,” she posted.

Doctor Peter de Jong, a gynaecologist, said endometriosis is a common condition that results in a huge amount of suffering in many thousands of young women every month. He explained that endometriosis is a condition which causes the lining of the womb (endometrium) to be displaced outside the uterine cavity.

De Jong said the most common symptoms of endometriosis are painful sex and infertility. The condition can be treated, though.

About 30% of women with infertility problems have endometriosis. Endometrial tissue in the pelvis can trigger an inflammatory reaction that can affect egg development, ovulation and fertilisation.