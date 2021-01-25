Naomi Campbell quits smoking

Naomi Campbell has decided to quit her smoking habit going into 2021 and has turned to swimming and enjoying the ocean to help clear her lungs.

She is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper as saying: "I stopped on New Year’s Eve. Every afternoon I swim in the ocean for an hour or two and I just sit in the ocean. It helps clear my lungs because it takes 21 days to get the nicotine out of your system."

Meanwhile, Naomi recently celebrated her 50th birthday and said she is “embracing” the age milestone despite not being able to celebrate with friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "I embrace turning 50. I feel blessed and grateful to be here, living and breathing ... None of us are perfect.

“You're trying to better yourself each day and what's important in times like this is knowing who is there for you.