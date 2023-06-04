National Cancer Survivors Day: Why mental health support is crucial for cancer patients

National Cancer Survivors Day, which falls on Sunday, June 4 this year, recognises the millions of cancer survivors worldwide who are living with and beyond cancer. It is a day to raise awareness about the challenges that cancer survivors face, including physical, emotional, and financial issues.

National Cancer Survivors Day acknowledges the importance of survivorship and the need for ongoing support for cancer survivors. It is a day to celebrate the progress that has been made in cancer treatment and to recognise the resilience and strength of cancer survivors. Being diagnosed with cancer can be overwhelming, physically and emotionally. Dr Michelle King, a specialist psychiatrist, says some people may struggle to come to terms with their diagnosis. Others may experience depression and feel persistent sadness, despair and hopelessness, and a loss of interest in daily life. Patients may feel battle with feelings of failure and grief as their chance of a long and healthy life is under threat.

Getting through the day becomes a struggle because they must deal with symptoms, treatment and its side effects, and the uncertainty of their longevity. King emphasises that mental health support is essential for cancer patients and survivors. Effective treatment for depression can help improve mood, energy, and overall quality of life. It can reduce the chances of cancer recurrence and improve patient compliance with recommended treatments.

“Patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals need to recognise the importance of mental healthcare in cancer treatment. Depression is a treatable condition, and patients should be encouraged to talk about their mental health and seek professional help when experiencing symptoms,” said King.

In addition to experiencing sleep difficulties, changes in appetite, fatigue, and low energy levels, cancer patients experiencing depression may struggle to sleep. These symptoms can impact their physical health and make it difficult to complete their cancer treatment regimen, she said. Studies have shown that cancer survivors are at an increased risk of developing mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. These conditions can affect a person's quality of life and their ability to cope with the physical and emotional challenges cancer survivors face. It is important to recognise the connection between cancer and mental health and to provide support and resources to cancer survivors to help them manage their emotional wellbeing. This can include access to counselling, support groups, and other mental health services.

“Healthcare professionals may miss the diagnosis of depression and anxiety because they have a false belief that these disorders are normal when facing death. If left untreated or undiagnosed it can impact the patient’s ability to function daily, including going through treatment,” King said. “Pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and insomnia are common symptoms experienced by many patients diagnosed with cancer. Poorly controlled pain could lead to or worsen mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. “Those who are survivors might alternate between feeling disheartened, isolated and afraid, to times of hopefulness when returning from a successful follow-up screening. The goal is to find a middle ground for one’s mental health between treatments, remission or possible relapse.”

Making the diagnosis of depression is challenging as there is an overlap between many of the physical symptoms caused by the medical condition with those experiencing a depressive episode. These symptoms may include: Loss of energy

Insomnia

Fatigue

Loss of libido

Weight change

Change in appetite

Excessive feelings of sadness, hopelessness, guilt, and worthlessness

Wishing for a hastened death

Suicidal thoughts or plans

Social withdrawal

Loss of pleasure in daily activities

Irritability and agitation

Anxiety

Psychotic features (delusions, paranoia) with a depressed mood If you are experiencing these symptoms please seek support. Reach out to the Cansa Help Desk for information about counselling and support groups. Phone them at 0800 22 66 22 to book an appointment or send an email to [email protected].