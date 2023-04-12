Natural remedies and scientifically proven treatments for an enlarged prostate

According to the Endocrinology of the Ageing Prostate study, it is typical for men's prostates to enlarge as they age, resulting in a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and a variety of symptoms like difficult urination, frequent urination, and a weak urine stream. The prostate is a gland that surrounds the neck of the bladder in men and the urethra, which carries urine out of the body.

This condition can cause a variety of symptoms, including frequent urination, difficulty urinating, and urinary incontinence. While medications and surgery are common treatments for BPH, there are several natural remedies available that have proven effective in treating this condition without the side effects associated with conventional medications. One of the most effective natural treatments for an enlarged prostate is sawed palmetto. In a study published in the Journal of Urology, researchers found that saw palmetto significantly improved urinary symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate. Another study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that saw palmetto may be as effective as prescription medications for treating an enlarged prostate.

Pygeum is another natural remedy that has been shown to be effective in treating an enlarged prostate. In a study published in the British Journal of Urology, researchers found that pygeum ( according to Healthline, Pygeum is an herbal extract taken from the bark of the African cherry tree) significantly improved urinary symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate. Stinging nettle root is another natural remedy that may help alleviate symptoms of an enlarged prostate. A study published in the Journal of Herbal Pharmacotherapy found that stinging nettle roots improved urinary symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate. Pumpkin seed oil is also believed to be effective in treating an enlarged prostate. In a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, researchers found that pumpkin seed oil improved urinary symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate.

Picture by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels Rye grass pollen extract is another natural remedy that may help alleviate symptoms of an enlarged prostate. In a study published in the Journal of Urology, researchers found that rye grass pollen extract significantly improved urinary symptoms in men with an enlarged prostate. Picture by Julia Kuzenkov /Pexels While more research is needed to fully understand the effectiveness of these natural remedies, they offer a safe and natural alternative to traditional medical treatments. It is important to speak with a healthcare provider before starting any new treatment for an enlarged prostate, as some natural remedies may interact with other medications or medical conditions. Exercise is one of the most effective natural remedies for BPH. Exercise improves blood flow to the prostate and other organs and helps regulate hormone levels, which can aid in the reduction of prostate size. Exercise can also help manage weight, another risk factor for BPH.

Diet is another important aspect of BPH treatment. Research suggests that eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and low in trans fats and sugary drinks could help reduce the risk of developing BPH. Certain foods, such as saw palmetto berries, pumpkin seeds, and green tea, have also been shown to have prostate health benefits. In addition to diet and exercise, several herbal supplements have shown promise as BPH remedies. Saw palmetto, pygeum, and stinging nettle root are among the most popular herbal remedies used for enlarged prostate. These herbs have demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-androgenic effects that can help to reduce symptoms of BPH. While conventional treatments such as medication and surgery may be necessary for some individuals, natural remedies such as exercise, dietary changes, herbal supplements, acupuncture, and chiropractic care may help reduce the symptoms of BPH without the potential side effects associated with conventional medications.