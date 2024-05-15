Tossing, turning and battling to get a good night’s sleep can be frustrating and have a negative impact on your overall well-being. While there are many medications available to help with sleep, there are people who prefer to explore natural remedies first.

If you’ve been struggling to fall asleep here’s a list of natural remedies you can try before going the medication route. Melatonin Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Taking a melatonin supplement before bed can help signal to your body that it's time to sleep.

Valerian root This is a herb that has been used as a sleep aid for centuries. It can help promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Lavender Lavender oil is a popular aromatherapy choice for sleep and relaxation.

Adding some lavender oil to a warm bath can be a great way to prepare your mind and body for sleep. A warm bath can prepare your mind and body for sleep. Picture: Taisiia Stupak / Unsplash Magnesium Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a key role in regulating sleep. Taking a magnesium supplement or eating magnesium-rich foods like nuts and leafy greens can help improve sleep quality.

Chamomile tea Chamomile is a gentle herb, known for its calming effects. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea before bed can help relax the mind and body. Limit screen time The blue light emitted from screens can disrupt the production of melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep.

Try to limit screen time to at least an hour before bed. Limit your screen time. Picture: Freepik Exercise Regular exercise can help improve sleep quality by reducing stress and anxiety levels. Just be sure to avoid exercising too close to bedtime, as it can be stimulating.