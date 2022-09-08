NGO is calling on women’s health specialists to sign up to volunteer and wage war on cervical cancer

According to CANSA (Cancer Association of South Africa ), routine pap smear tests are essential for identifying and eradicating cervical cancer. South Africa has the second-highest rate of cervical cancer diagnoses worldwide, with almost 11 000 cases each year. It is the most common cancer among women and has the highest death rate.

Cervical cancer develops when the cervix, the lower, narrow end of the uterus, becomes infected with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). It is also one of the most preventable and treatable types of cancer, provided it is detected early. This month, during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the Tshemba Foundation, a non-profit organisation that recruits medical volunteers to provide life-changing support at Tintswalo Hospital in rural Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, has expressed concern about the risk that women face due to a lack of routine screening.

Women miss out on potentially life-saving treatment by failing to attend regular screenings. Picture: National Cancer Institute/unsplash Dr Nicole Fiolet, Women's Health Project manager at the Tshemba Foundation says women aged 30 and up have a high rate of late-stage cervical cancer diagnosis. “The risk increases significantly for those over 40; they are less likely to have the number of recommended pap smears and breast cancer. Many of these women don't realise they should go for routine screenings, especially if they have HIV,” she says. Women miss out on potentially life-saving treatment by failing to attend regular screenings. This places additional strain on Tintswalo Hospital, which serves a 300 000-person-underserved population despite having no specialist doctor posts.

The National Department of Health's Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Policy allows women aged 30 and up to have three free pap smears at the ages of 30, 40, and 50 at public health clinics “Women living with HIV are generally advised to go every three years. This ensures that abnormal cells can be detected before they become a problem. With the help of volunteers, we can ensure that there are enough professionals at the hospital to treat those with abnormal pap smears,” says Dr Fiolet. “We rely on volunteers to administer specialist women’s health services, including screening and treatment, and to ensure that our full-time staff receive up-to-date training.

“This benefits both individual patients, and the community. In return, volunteers have an opportunity to gain experience by working on difficult cases and connecting with other healthcare professionals from around the world,” expresses Dr Fiolet. The HPV school vaccination programme by the Department of Health encourages all women between the ages of 9 and 26 to receive the vaccination (provided they are not sexually active), and those who have received it should continue to undergo cervical cancer screenings to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. In order to specifically provide healthcare for women and young girls in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga region, the Tshemba Foundation opened the Hlokomela Women's Clinic in 2017.

With the aim of lowering rates of breast and cervical cancer in the area, the clinic offers a variety of services, including pap smears, cryotherapy, breast ultrasounds, pelvic ultrasounds, abdominal ultrasounds, and pregnancy ultrasounds. While HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer, other factors that increase risk include being overweight and inactive, drinking alcohol, having a poor diet and smoking. Cervical cancer is also more likely to affect women who have HIV. Additionally the Tshemba Foundation is urging experts in women's health to sign up to volunteer and make a difference in order to guarantee that women in Acornhoek and the surrounding areas have access to vital specialist care.