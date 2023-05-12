NICD confirms mumps outbreak in SA: What you need to know

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed an outbreak of mumps in South Africa caused by the rubulavirus - also known as the mumps virus. Mumps is generally a mild childhood disease, affecting children aged between 5-9 years old, but it can also affect younger and older children and adults.

The condition causes painful swelling of the parotid and/or salivary glands, and it is sometimes called ‘’infectious parotitis.’’ People who have had mumps are usually protected for life against another mumps infection, but second occurrences of the disease can rarely occur. Recent data from the NICD has shown an unexpected, steady increase in IgM test positives since week 6 of 2023, with the majority of cases reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.

The sudden increase in mumps IgM and PCR test-positive cases, in the absence of other data, is considered an outbreak. In 2023, 1322 mumps IgM positives and 30 mumps PCR positives were identified from 20813 combined tests, with a percent-positivity rate of 69%, a significant increase from previous years. Since February 2023, the NICD has received a number of queries related to possible clusters or outbreaks of mumps in different provinces.

To confirm the existence of an outbreak of mumps, national public sector laboratory test data for mumps PCR positives and IgM positives over the period 2013 to current was requested from the NICD surveillance data warehouse and analysed as an ad hoc surveillance activity.

Signs and symptoms Mumps is spread through contact with respiratory secretions, such as saliva from an infected person. The virus can also be spread through droplets of moisture from an infected person's respiratory tract. Signs and symptoms of mumps typically include swelling and pain in the salivary glands, fever, headache, and muscle aches. In some cases, complications such as meningitis and inflammation of the testicles or ovaries can occur.

Treatment There is no specific treatment for mumps, and the illness is usually self-limiting, meaning it will go away on its own. Supportive care measures such as rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and taking over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate symptoms. Vaccination against mumps is available and is generally administered as part of a combination vaccine called MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella).

In light of the recent mumps outbreak in South Africa, it's important to take steps to reduce transmission. The NICD recommends that individuals with symptoms of mumps should stay at home and avoid contact with others as much as possible. With the recent increase in mumps cases, it is critical for South Africans to be aware of the risks and take appropriate action to protect themselves and their communities. Health officials are urging the public to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, practising good hygiene, and seeking medical attention if necessary.