Those of us who love mornings have few problems springing out of bed to face the day. Picture: File

Those of us who love mornings have few problems springing out of bed to face the day. And now it has emerged they are less likely to suffer from depression and are generally happier.

A study has found that morning ‘larks’ – more likely to be older and female – are up to 35 % less likely to suffer from depressive symptoms based on their genes.

But there’s a silver lining for night owls as the study suggests, for the first time, that their ‘late riser’ genes may make them more intelligent.

Dr Sam Jones, of the University of Exeter, said: ‘The link with depression could be explained by the fact that night owls are forced by their jobs and everyday life to get up early.’ The largest genetic study of people’s body clocks took in almost 450,000 in Britain and close to 250,000 US citizens from genetic databases.

Scientists then discovered 327 new genetic regions which determine sleeping and waking times.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, say 13 % of whether someone is a night owl or morning lark is inherited from their parents. The study could lead to the development of drugs to help people avoid depression by blocking troublesome genes.

Daily Mail