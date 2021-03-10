No! Just no! It’s a dangerous game when a finger constipation trick goes viral on TikTok

Most people have experienced constipation at some point in their lives. Experts say it occurs when bowel movements become less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. It happens most often due to changes in diet or routine, or due to inadequate intake of fibre. There are many ways to deal with constipation, but a constipation trick has gone viral on TikTok. In a recent TikTok video, a woman explained how she helps herself go to the toilet when she is constipated. @ambrosialicewf #fyp #stitch #blindreact #girlproblems #vaginas #proudtobeagirl #confusetheboys #funny #lifehacks #givemeonereason ♬ original sound - Ambrosia 🌻 In the video, a woman says she sticks her thumb inside her vagina while on the toilet and is able to feel the poop through her vaginal wall, and push it out of her butt.

She said she does this when the poop is "turtling" — AKA, on the verge of coming out of her butt hole — and she's able to "pop" it out. " You know when you're [sitting] on the toilet and you're struggling to go for a P-O-O?" She then wiggles her thumb to the camera, saying, "But then you're just like pushing your thumb forward and then it's fine."

The comments were flooded with some people who were shocked with the trick known as splinting, and others who had been doing it for years.

However, some experts warn users against this technique.

Speaking to Metro about splinting, Dr Shree Datta, a gynaecologist for intimate well-being brand INTIMINA, referred to the technique as a “sticking plaster”, and stressed it's not a long-term solution. "It can be useful if you feel that you have not completely emptied your rectum after a bowel movement," she explained.

"Constipation can cause vaginal wall weakness and prolapse – specifically a rectocele (a herniation of the front wall of the rectum into the back wall of the vagina) – as can being overweight or having a long-standing cough," Datta continued. "Childbirth and heavy lifting can also have an impact on the strength of your pelvic floor muscles and vaginal walls."

She also added that while "digitisation" (using your finger) is a potentially an okay short-term solution, visiting a GP or gynaecologist to discuss your constipation is key, because using the splinting method may "otherwise make the pelvic floor and vaginal wall muscles weaker in the long term."

If you are suffering with constipation, there are many other things you can try before resorting to splinting too, such as: