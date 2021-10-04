No laughing matter as woman says she was charged for crying during surgery

The US woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice she received after a mole removal procedure.

A woman shared a bill from the doctor that included payment for crying.

The bill also included $11 (over R136), the charge was for "brief emotion". That's approximately R815 for a "Brief emotional/behavioral assessment" - which Twitter users branded "absurd" and "ridiculous"

"Mole removal: $22 (over R327). Crying: extra," Midge, who goes by @mxmclain on Twitter, wrote while sharing a picture of the bill last week. "I didn't even get a damn sticker," she jokingly added.

How much for the extended emotion? I have a lot of feelings, a social media user jokingly asked.