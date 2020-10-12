No volunteers inoculated with Sputnik vaccine got infected, says Gamaleya

By Sputnik reporter

Moscow - None of the 2 000 volunteers inoculated with both portions of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have contracted the disease, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology told Sputnik on Monday, refuting media reports.

Claims are circulating in Telegram channels that some volunteers have got infected after contact with coronavirus-positive people despite receiving the vaccine and, therefore, forming antibodies.

"What does it mean 'they fell ill'? They are not considered inoculated after the receiving the first portion.

“They start forming antibodies on the fourth or the fifth day, so, they reach plateau on the 15th day in the best case, while it can also happen on the 21st or even the 28th day.