Norwegian scientists recruit volunteers to test eyewear protection against Covid-19

MURMANSK, Russia - The Norwegian Institute of Public Health announced on Wednesday launching a new large-scale study and recruiting volunteers to test the theory that any eyewear protects against the coronavirus infection. According to national NRK broadcaster, renowned Norwegian skiing athletes Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Emil Iversen wore eyeglasses, when they arrived at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, trying to avoid contracting the coronavirus by protecting their eyes. Now scientists intend to examine this theory. Volunteers are invited to fill out a special form on the website and join the experiment.

"The virus can enter the body through the eyes, so it cannot be ruled out that glasses and sunglasses can protect against the coronavirus and other viruses, such as the flu. To figure this out, we need your [volunteers] help for two weeks. We will conduct a large-scale study," the statement said.